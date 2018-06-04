Kenya: Injera Leads Kenya 7s Fightback in France Stalemate

Just hours after paying glowing tribute to his retired elder brother Humphrey Kayange, speedster Collins Injera led the fightback as Kenya Sevens rallied from 14-0 down to draw 19-19 with United States in the opening match of the London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

Injera, while reacting to Kayange's retirement from international rugby late Friday evening, attributed his success in the sport to his elder brother.

Injera scored a brace of tries to add to Willy Ambaka's touchdown at the beginning of the second half as Innocent Simiyu's men rallied from 14-0 to grab a dramatic draw against the Frenchmen.

Carlin Isles and Martin Iosefo chased on Kenya’s sloppy defence to score tries that put Mike Friday’s USA ahead 14-0 at the break after Madison Hughes added the extras.

Then the powerful and swift Ambaka dummied the USA defence before slicing through to score before Andrew Amonde put Injera through in the left to score. Eden Agero and Augustine Logonzo converted to level 14-14.

Kenya fumbled with the restart ball as Danny Barret finished it off after a good exchange. Then Kenya would claim the restart ball before Injera paced through to level after the buzzer had already gone.

Kenya’s next match is against France at 4.48pm before wrapping up against hosts England at 8.16pm.