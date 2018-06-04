Kenya: Last-Gasp Injera Try Rescues Kenya 7s Against France

Collins Injera once again came to the rescue when he scored a last-gasp try as Kenya Sevens beat France 24-21 to keep alive their hopes of advancing to Cup quarterfinals at London Sevens on Saturday.

Kenya, who had drawn with United States 19-19 their Pool “C” opening match, now must beat England at 8.16pm on Saturday to be guaranteed of progress to the Cup quarters.

The draw against USA could just complicate Kenya’s chances after Mike Friday’s charges rallied 14-5 down at the break to beat England 31-14. England had beaten France 34-0 in their Pool “C” opening match.

Kenya, USA and England go into their final Pool “C” matches with a victory each hence the winners will advance to the Cup quarterfinal.

Against, France, William Ambaka and Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo scored other tries as Kenya rallied twice from behind to win.

Kenya got off to a flying start with Injera sprinting clear of the French defence, but France responded with a converted try from Stephen Parez to take the lead.

Jeffery Oluoch ensured it didn't last long when the swiftly escaped tackles on the wing before offloading to Ambaka to score go give Kenya a 12-7 lead.

Odhiambo added another try on the stroke of half-time after good support from Amonde as the 2016 Singapore Sevens champions led 19-7 at the break.

France got themselves back into it immediately after the restart when Parez completed his brace before France reclaimed the lead 19-14 from Steve Barry’s converted try.

Kenya won a scrum and later a penalty inside their 22m area. With his experience and brilliance, Injera gave the ball a slight tap before catching the flat-footed Frenchmen on the wing to score the winning try.