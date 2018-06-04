Kenya: Harambee Stars Off to a Flying Start in India

Harambee Stars kicked off the inaugural Hero Intercontinental Cup in a stylish fashion rallying from a goal down to beat New Zealand 2-1 at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

New Zealand drew the first blood through Sarpreet Singh three minutes to the halftime break before Cliffton Miheso equalised with a perfect strike off a free kick at the stroke of halftime.

Kariobangi Sharks' speedy winger Ovella Ochieng' shot Kenya into the lead with a 68th minute strike.

The 18-year-old latched onto a well-calculated pass from teammate Patillah Omoto to beat his markers before slotting past New Zealand custodian Maxime Crocombe.

Stars coach, Sebastian Migne, who joined the team on Friday, lined up a 4-4-2 formation with John Makwatta and Pistone Mutamba leading the frontline.

Erick "Marcelo" Ouma and Jockins Atudo provided the ammunition from the left and right back positions while skipper Musa Mohammed partnered AFC Leopards' Mike Kibwage in central defence.

Omoto and Duncan Otieno ran rings in the middle of the park as Ovella and Miheso operated from the flanks.

To hold onto the lead, Migne withdrew John Makwatta and Miheso for Timothy Otieno and Dennis Odhiambo in the 75th and 88th minutes respectively.

Kenya next play hosts India in their second match on Monday. The hosts, India were off to a perfect start with a 5-0 rout of Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams will face off in the final on Sunday.