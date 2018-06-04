South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Serious and Violent Crimes Suspects

press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani and Marble Hall outside Groblersdal respectively, have launched massive manhunt for the suspects involved in two separate incidents of carjacking, murder, attempted murder and robbery which occurred over the past weekend.

In the Giyani Policing area, at Mashavele village, an educator attached to Mbangezika High School at Shikukwani village was found dead in the bushes and the school examination papers lying next to his body. The preliminary Police investigations at the crime scene found an empty cartridge adjacent to the deceased's body but his motor vehicle missing. The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but carjacking cannot be ruled out. The suspect/s in the matter are unknown and there is no arrest.

Meanwhile in the Marble Hall Policing area, the Police are also on manhunt following the killing of a middle aged man and three (03) others who sustained gunshot wounds during a suspected robbery incident at Toiskraal village. It is alleged that members of the community discovered four (04) people lying down with multiple gunshot wounds and one of them already dead. They notified the Police who responded immediately. The motive behind this incident is still unknown but robbery cannot be ruled out. The suspects are unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects on both incidents, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.