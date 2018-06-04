Kenya/Tanzania: Drama as Tanzanian Giants Simba, Yanga Refuse to Stay in Same Nakuru Hotel

Tanzania's biggest football teams Simba and Yanga have transferred their rivalry to Kenya ahead of the SportPesa Super Cup in Nakuru.

Nairobi News understands officials of the two clubs have refused to be accommodated in the same hotel, forcing tournament organisers to seek alternative facilities.

Yanga have now been put up at the Midlands hotel, whilst Simba will be based at the Water Buck hotel.

TRADITION

"It is just the tradition, we cannot eat from the same plate, we cannot meet and face each other on the morning of the game. That's bad luck," a Simba official told Nairobi News.

Similarly, dozens of supporters who accompanied the two teams have also opted to lodge in different parts of the town in anticipation of the eight team tournament which kicks off on Sunday.

Yanga have won the Tanzanian league a record 29 times, while Simba have managed the same feat 19 times.

Tanzania's Singida United and Zanzibar champions JKU are the other foreign teams to compete inthe tournament that will also feature Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks.

FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

"Last year we were the first to be eliminated (from this tournament) because we had not prepared enough and had financial challenges. This time we come as champions and are ready to take on any team," said Simba Team Manager Richard Mutui.

Gor Mahia are the tournament's defending champions. They beat Leopards 3-0 in the final last year in Tanzania.

The tournament's winner will head to England to face Everton at Goodison Park in July.