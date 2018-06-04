2 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Boys Die, 30 People Displaced As Fire Rips Through Informal Settlement in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five boys have died after a fire ripped through the Masiya informal Settlement around midnight on Friday.

City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire had broken out at the informal settlement, situated on the New Eisleben Road, Philippi.

He said two fire engines, a water tanker and a rescue vehicle responded to the alert.

Layne said during the fire, 10 structures had been destroyed and 30 people had been displaced.

Five minors, all boys, were killed in the fire, he said.

Layne said the cause of the fire had not been determined, and the incident was handed over to police.

Further details were not immediately available.

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition DA, Cape Town Mayor De Lille Head to Court for Round 2

The DA and Patricia de Lille will meet again in the Western Cape High Court for round two of De Lille's application for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.