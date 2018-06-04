South Africa: Life After CPs and Net1 - Sassa Charts New Course for Social Grant Payments

analysis

Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu has said that Sassa and SAPO would, in extreme circumstances, enlist the support of the SA National Defence Force to pay social grants in areas not yet fully covered by the new payment infrastructure. Meanwhile, Grindrod Bank has refused to reduce its current R10 banking fee, carried by impoverished beneficiaries, as the bulk of it, R9.50, is paid over by Grindrod to Net1 "for the services rendered in support of the programme". Oh, and Bathabile Dlamini says everyone is out to destroy her.

While the "new dawn" regime under Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu is making promising headway with regard to phasing out CPS/Net1 for the payment of cash social grants, former minister Bathabile Dlamini has defended ally, former Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu's last-minute irregular sign-off of tenders worth R16-million for three events in KwaZulu-Natal shortly before the ANC's elective conference in December 2017.

Speaking to the SABC on Friday in her capacity as Minister of Women, Dlamini became characteristically defensive when...