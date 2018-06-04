Ethiopian Airlines Scoops Bombardier Aerospace's Airline Reliability Performance Award

Ethiopian Airlines, has won the 2017 Airline Reliability Performance Award, for the 7th year in a row, from Bombardier Aerospace.

Commenting on the award, Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said, "We are pleased to receive the award for the 7th year in a row. It is the fruit of continued dedication and hard work of our employees and especially those working in our light aircraft and turbo-prop section."

"We are committed to providing to our esteemed customers reliable schedule and punctual flights at all times. This is a testament of our dedication to operational excellence in our domestic and regional routes," Gebremariam added.

Ethiopian currently operates 21 Q-400 Next Gen aircraft, including the only in Africa Q-400 double cabin which has the quietest engine in its category. The Q-400 is an ideal aircraft for domestic and regional flights with a speed closer to narrow body jet airplanes and with reduced fuel consumption and emission.

Ethiopian Q-400s are used for its extensive regional and domestic network serving the ever increasing tourism and business travel needs of its customers.

The Airline Reliability Performance Award recognizes operators of Bombardier CRJ Series regional jets and Q Series turboprops who have achieved the highest rates of dispatch reliability.

Ethiopian Airlines, was recently named by TripAdvisor as "The Best Business Class in Africa and Indian Ocean".

TripAdvisor is one of the largest and most reputed global travel sites. Ethiopian Airlines was recognised for its outstanding service, and the quality and value in its service delivery.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its 70 plus years of operation, the airline has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian Airlines currently commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. The airline is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with eight business centers.