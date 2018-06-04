Eritrea: Workshop On Fresh Water Fish Farming

Keren — A workshop on fresh water fish farming was organized on 31 May in keren city by the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Anseba region.

The director of Land and Agriculture in the region, Mr. Bahta Tedros indicated that the objective of the workshop is to enable stakeholders have understanding on the effort being exerted to develop fresh water fish farming so that they strengthen participation in the endeavor.

Mr. Bahta reiterated that in the Anseba region there are 16 dams and that the three types of fishes being farmed at the 12 dams are in good condition.

At the workshop three research papers on fresh water fish farming, project of marine resources management and policy of the Ministry of Marine Resources were presented.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud underlined that fresh water fish farming will have significant contribution in ensuring food security and improving the lives of citizens living in rural areas and called for organizing awareness raising and training programs for farmers in a bid to expand the activity in all dams and micro-dams in the region.