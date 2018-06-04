South Africa: A Man From Eastridge Arrested for Possession of a Shotgun and Ammunition

press release

Swift action last night (2018-06-02) by members attached to the Mitchell's Plain police led to the arrest of a man from Eastridge after they responded to information that a suspect was walking with a firearm in his possession in the area. At about 21:11 members followed up on the information and while doing a vehicle patrol they saw the suspect walking in Lyndsay Street with a shotgun. A high speed chase ensued and the members followed the suspect into a house in Fitzpatrick Street where they saw him drop the firearm in a yard.

The members confiscated the 12 gauge shotgun with 10 live rounds of ammunition. They arrested the suspect, aged 31 years.

The suspect will appear on Monday (2018-06-04) in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' Court on charges relating to the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The Mitchell's Plain police will continue tirelessly to clamp down on crime in the area. We urge the community to form part of community-police structures and to contact their respective sector commanders with information. They can also call the police at Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.