2 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 25 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On N12

At least 25 people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the N12 in Etwatwa, near Benoni, involving 23 vehicles on Friday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had responded to the incident shortly after 16:30 on Friday afternoon, describing the scene as "chaotic".

"Rescuers found several vehicles and debris scattered across the highway. At least one truck was involved in the collision," said Meiring.

"Rescuers went from vehicle to vehicle to determine the injuries to occupants. Most of the occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"A child, believed to be five years old, was found in one of the vehicles with serious injuries," Meiring said.

Meiring said ER24 paramedics had stabilised the child on the scene and called for an emergency helicopter to airlift the child to hospital.

A video capturing the aftermath of the accident has been circulating on social media.

"Fortunately, there were no fatalities on the scene. Rescuers stated that they were amazed that most people sustained only minor injuries," Meiring said.

He said the exact circumstances of the incident was not yet known, but local authorities had attended the scene and were investigating.

