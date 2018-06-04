Kenya: Kerr Wants Simba in Sportpesa Super Cup Final

Nakuru — Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has jokingly said he wants to meet his former employers, Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC, in the final of the SportPesa Super Cup after his side booked a semi-final slot on Sunday.

K'Ogalo made light work of Zanzibar league champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) beating them 3-0 with George Odhiambo, Godfrey Walusimbi and Meddie Kagere scoring while Simba will later on Monday afternoon face Kariobangi Sharks in their quarter final match.

"It's a big win for us. The big prize is to go to England and what an opportunity it is for players to go to the UK and play against a Premier League team. It's a great opportunity and I got to prepare my players mentally now for semis and hopefully get to the final and hopefully meet Simba," the tactician said after his side's win over JKU.

Simba will book a slot in the semi-finals against Kakamega Homeboyz should they beat Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks in their quarter final tie on Monday.

If the Wekundu wa Msimbazi beat Homeboyz and Gor beat either Singida United or AFC Leopards who clash in the last semi on Tuesday, then Kerr's dream final will fall in place.

Kerr meanwhile was pleased with the performance of his charges against JKU though he admitted his players might have underrated the Zanzibaris who gave a good account of themselves despite suffering the 3-0 blanking.

"Credit to JKU because they came over here and did their best. At the end of the day you got to look at Zanzibar league and the Kenya league and you have to give credit when they try,"

"At the end it was a difficult game for us because psychologically in the players' minds, they thought it was certain it will be an easy game. We didn't start well and in the first 15 minutes we were really poor," lamented the tactician.

Kerr also lambasted the Afraha Stadium pitch, at some point referring to it as a cow field, noting that it made it difficult for his team to play their usual one-two passing game. The pitch had previously hosted a comedy show and with the rains, wasn't at its best.

Meanwhile, JKU tactician Salum Omar was pleased with his side's performance, saying only three crucial moments decided the tie despite giving their all for the game.

"It is how football is sometimes and we take the result and the lessons. We lost because Gor are physically stronger than us and it was difficult to challenge them, also consider that we are fasting as well though it is not an excuse," the tactician noted.

While JKU go back to Zanzibar to focus on the defense of their title, Gor will be shifting attention to the semis where they will play the winner between Singida United and AFC Leopards who clash on Tuesday afternoon.

"Either team will be tough. AFC is always a tough game and considering they have just come from a Cup game, they might be tired. Singida have a new coach after their former left for Azam and you can't really tell how they will line up but all in all any of them will be a tough opponent," the coach said.

The winner of the tournament not only walks home with Sh3mn, but also an opportunity to travel to England to face Premier League outfit Everton FC in a friendly match at their Goodison Park home ground.

Gor won the title last time out and played Everton at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, losing 2-1.