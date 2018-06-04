East Africa: Regional Leadership Through Ports

It was in the first week of March, 2018 that Ethiopia attained a 19 percent stake in Somaliland's DP World run Berbera Port. The move was part of Ethiopia's ongoing search for alternative ports to offset its extreme dependency on Djibouti port that serves as a gateway to 98 percent of the imports and exports into the landlocked country.

Back then I wrote an article on Ethiopia's need for alternative ports in which I cited an article entitled Ethiopia, Berbera Port and the Shifting Balance of Power in the Horn of Africa by Brendon J. Cannon in The Rising Powers Quarterly stating: "Arguably, the most important constraint on Ethiopia's aspirations for regional leadership is its lack of sea access. There will always be a considerable gap between its aspirations and its ability to act as regional power so long as it has a high level of dependency on one neighbor to access international waters."

The rationale behind such a huge contention is that landlocked countries find it more difficult to pursue international integration when compared to those with access to the sea. The costs of foreign ports and the political vagaries of the transit neighbors usually weigh heavily on landlocked countries.

They make a political tool of the fact that the transactions of landlocked countries have to pass over their land before they could be on their way elsewhere._Finding alternative ports is, therefore, a vital cog for a country like Ethiopia that is rising rapidly to assume the role of leadership in the region.

Only two months on, there has been a change in leadership in Ethiopia with an air of legitimate transition accompanying it. Though it has barely been two months since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad (Ph.D.) was sworn into office, the issues he has touched upon make it resemble as he has been there for quite a long. With an approval rate of 80 percent, according to an opinion poll released recently, the new PM has managed to lift the dark clouds of suspicion, disintegration and internal strife that hovered above Ethiopia and replaced them with trust, unity and hope.

With the Ethiopian people feeling enthusiastic about his honest and positive approach, he also embarked on strengthening relations with neighboring countries. Accordingly, his first stop was Djibouti. His main message while in Djibouti was that the fates of the people of the two countries are tied together. He was spot on with that message as the passage of 98 percent of Ethiopia's import/export through the port of Djibouti was complemented by Ethiopian cargos accounting for 80 percent of the total freight transited through the port of Djibouti which shows the level of interdependency.

During the PM's visit, Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Meles Alem raised the fact that there are family members living across both sides of the border to assert that the people of Djibouti and Ethiopia are actually a single society under two sovereign states. He then pointed out that the two sides sought to forge a fitting economic relation to these close social ties.

In this regard, he explained the Ethio-Djibouti railway is taken as a step in the right direction agreeing to forge such common ownerships in irrigation and agricultural endeavors, roads, ports development, etc.

Promoting the economic integration was a major agenda as the two leaders tasked their respective Ministers of economic development and cooperation with detailed research to be submitted within a year. And the PM visited Port, Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) and Industrial Park.

The second country the new premier paid a visit to was Sudan with the same agenda economic integration. As similar ethnic groups live on both sides, their social relations are very interrelated that the leaders agreed to bolster. They also agreed to build a railway connecting Addis Ababa with Khartoum. Ethiopian prisoners in Sudan have also been released on the new Prime Minister's request.

On our topic of ports, the PM agreed with Sudan to develop Port Sudan together. Accordingly, Ethiopia will be a shareholder of Port Sudan. Considering Ethiopia's viable options of ports in neighboring countries include Port Sudan, Berbera, Mombasa, Lamu and Djibouti port, having a stake in Port Sudan is a big step in the Prime Minister's plan to utilize all the options for the future use.

The Prime Minister's Kenya visit also featured the same mechanisms of economic and social integration. Ethiopian prisoners have been released from Kenyan jails. The leaders committed to expand the border town of Moyale into a joint city to boost socio-economic integration. The Joint Moyale City will host a special economic zone. Both sides agreed to jointly supervise and inspect the Lamu-Garissa-Isiolo-Moyale and Moyale-Hawassa-Addis Ababa road networks under the LAPSSET project. The project also includes a railway from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

Ethiopia is also set to acquire land in Kenya's Lamu port to develop for logistics facilitation. The acquisition of access to the sea through port Lamu is expected to speed up the Addis Ababa -Lamu road network project as freight would be transported from Ethiopia.

With several countries including wealthy Arabian countries acquiring seaports along the Red Sea and East Africa's coast, the struggle for influence in the strategic corridor seems to be heating up. Ethiopia has East Africa's biggest economy and is set to become Africa's fastest economy once again. Its efforts to assume regional leadership are, therefore, facing even more challenge with Arabian countries and major western powers piling up on their presence in the region.

As stated in the opening paragraph of this article, research shows that access to the sea is the biggest challenge to Ethiopia's aspirations to assume undoubted regional leadership. With the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad (Ph.D.) venturing out fast to acquire access and stake to ports in neighboring countries, he seems to have pushed Ethiopia's chances of realizing its aspirations.