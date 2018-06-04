East Africa: Building East African Powerhouse

In its attempt to set the stage for mutual economic development in East Africa, Ethiopia has funneled billions of dollars in energy infrastructure benefiting, at this level, Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya--each importing 100 MW, 60-80 MW and 10 MW of electricity annually.

When hydro-power projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), not to mention wind and geothermal ones in the pipeline, comes to commissioning phase in just few years, more countries of the sub-region will surely be availed with clean energy, a dearly needed resource to accelerate growth.

One may argue that the energy generation aspired to reach around 17 000 MW by the end of the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II) is far less than the domestic demand for electricity. It could appear correct. But the government has taken this into consideration and off-grid renewable energy source projects are also being implemented particularly to improve the lives of the rural community.

In addition, sugar factories, including those in project stage, are made to satisfy their own energy demands and supply the surplus to the national grid.

Therefore, the energy generation from the mega hydro-power, wind and geothermal projects will be directed to reinforce the burgeoning industrialization and urbanization efforts while the remaining bountiful energy could not help but light up countries in the sub-region.

This has not been said out of the blue, the projects' current accomplishment proves the claim true.

GERD is progressing well with the growing public participation and the increasing government's attention. The 6,450MW hydro-dam is more than 65 percent complete; this obviously includes the civil and hydro-mechanical works. And two of the turbines each with an installed capacity of 375-400 MW are due to generate power not later than the coming Ethiopian year.

Prior to the completion of the Dam, energy trade deals have been stricken with Sudan, Kenya and Tanzania, among others. All the countries have great expectations to spur their developments as a result of it.

Similarly, the 400MW Genale Dawa 4 is almost complete. Alongside the Dam's completion the Ethio-Kenya high tension gridline have come to the finishing line from both sides. Ethiopia installs the transmission towers from Sodo town in the South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State to the Ethio-Kenya boarder town Moyale. Likewise Kenya has also accomplished the transmission towers and sub-stations within its boarder.

Also, feasibility studies for additional power export to Sudan and Djibouti have been finalized and the next decisive phase would continue when the required finance is secured.

Pertinent studies have proven that Ethiopia could generate over 45,000 MW of hydro-power, with most of which in Nile basin, main tributary of the Blue Nile. And the people of the country have rolled up their sleeves to unleash this potential and improve the living standards of themselves and their brothers and sisters in the region.

Most importantly, governments in the wider region as well as in the River Nile Basin have lifted themselves from the abyss of competition and new spirit of cooperation has brought them together. The signing of the Cooperation Framework of Agreement on the River Nile and the ensuing ratification by Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania could be a case in point in this regard.

Power interconnection at a sub-region level is a requisite for better life standards. Further, it guarantees peace and security by engendering economic performances and increasing interdependence. Thus, the governments' effort has to continue even with increased pace.

More importantly, regional and continental organizations, including IGAD and AU, must embolden the move while financial bodies like AfDB ought to further direct monetary supports to assist Ethiopia unleash its energy potentials and become powerhouse of East Africa.