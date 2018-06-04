Ethiopia: Qatar Desirous to Further Boost Ties With Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA- The departing Qatari Ambassador to Ethiopia Abdulaziz Sultan Jassim Al-Rumaih said his country wants to strengthen its multifaceted relations with Ethiopia.

The ambassador took leave of President Mulatu Teshome here Wednesday.

Appreciating the role that the ambassador played in consolidating the economic and diplomatic ties of the two countries, President Mulatu called for the implementation of bilateral agreements.

The President pointed out that Ethiopia's geographical proximity to the Middle East and Qatar's enormous potential for FDI makes the countries ideal partners for doing business.

Dr. Mulatu called on the departing ambassador to encourage Qatari-based companies to invest in Ethiopia, affirming the commitment of his government to extend support to their endeavors.

Ambassador Abdulaziz stated on his part that Qatar needs to consolidate its diplomatic relations with Ethiopia in the trade and investment frontiers.

The departing ambassador pointed out that there is a growing desire among Qatari investors to do business in Ethiopia and to involve in the country's market.

Ambassador Abdulaziz expressed his commitment to scale up the two countries all- rounded partnership and called on the Government of Ethiopia to facilitate conditions for Qatari investors so that they could invest in the country.

The ambassador has also expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Ethiopia supporting him to make successful tenure in the country.

Ethio-Qatar relation has shown progress since the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2012 which was manifested by high-level visits by officials of the respective countries, signing of various agreements as well as a tour of cultural troupe and resumption of direct flights.