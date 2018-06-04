1 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Metropolitan University Revises Strategic Plan

By Misganaw Asnake

ADDIS ABABA - With a view to integrating urban development endeavors with the education system, Kotebe Metropolitan University (KMU) have carried out revision on its strategic plan and core programs, the University announced.

As per the revision, the University's teaching learning process, research undertaking and community participation have been streamlined to mitigate major urban challenges, University's President Dr. Berhanemeskel Tena told The Ethiopian Herald.

The move has been the result of academic tour members of the board and leadership made in countries like South Korea and the United States to draw best experiences, he added.

"Our university is not only novice in the sector it is also the pioneer metropolitan university in the country. Thus, we cannot emulate experiences at local level."

The members have also taken lessons on curriculum designing and research techniques, among others, according to him.

"Based on the inputs they have drawn, the academic activities of the university have been made to match the pressing problems observed in Addis Ababa to come up with innovative solutions."

Memorandum of underst- anding was signed between KMU and Seoul University to facilitate common research programs, to enable their professors teach and offer consultancy services here, he revealed.

The Addis Ababa City Administration upgraded former Kotebe University College to a full-fledged Metropolitan University back in Dec. 2016, it was learnt.

