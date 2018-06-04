Ethiopia: Urban Heritage - Social, Economic Values

For many scholars heritage conservation is not a new concept though it has been object oriented for a long time. And its scope has been limited to buildings traditionally. Area based protection and its integration to public policy is a rather recent phenomenon.

Therefore, this article details what it means, its sub concepts related to the identity of a nation and values according to different scholars.

Heritage conservation is a key component in maintaining social capital which is the product of shared values that acts as an important basis for the common interests and trust that support social and economic life for Chu and Ubergang.

As well, Li Rui identifies urban heritage conservation as the protection of public wealth and common good which is helpful to improve people's quality of life, to enhance people's sense of belonging and evolve people's emotion. The trusts urban conservation committee used the phrase 'urban conservation area' and defined as an area which has a distinctive character of heritage significance that it is desirable to conserve.

From the proclamation of Venice in 1964 and Washington Charter in 1987, the meaning of "urban heritage conservation" has developed a lot to 'protected objects changed from respective culture relics to historical districts and historical cities; and involved fields tended from pure physical field to economic, social and environment multi-field. Li Rui states that all these determine the coordination of several municipal bodies and sharing of much information.

The concept of urban heritage of a city does not stand by itself only, but it is also a broad concept that consists of disciplines, professions, concepts and ideas such as urban renewal, urban planning, urban development, revitalization, architecture and the like.

To elaborate, Buissink had defined six classifications of urban heritage conservation and renewal. These are maintenance, improvement, restoration, rehabilitation, reconst- ruction and redevelopment.

For the above reasons, architecture and urban heritage of a nation is a mirror of its history and civilization. And living with and studying the remains of such heritage does not only give information on the physical and non-physical conditions in which our predecessors lived, but it also gives warmth and values to our lives.

Consequently, preserving a nation's heritage reinforces its identity and guides its future. As a result, contemporary generations of architects and planners are responsible for directing the future and actively influencing history.

If these are the facts about urban heritage, what are the values and paybacks of conserving them? They have both social and economic values according to The Getty Conservation Institute, 2000.

Heritage disseminates some common values, references for buildings and managing social links through the society. This effect may depend on the use of the heritage sites but may only be on the very existence of these sites.

Heritage activities may be used as a factor of integration. In European countries, many experiences have tried to realize a better social integration of the young people by making them discover their own heritage through the production of audiovisual products or the discovery of past know-how.

This discovery of their own heritage was very important since they were used very often to look for some references in other societies considering their own society as an external and disqualified background and environment.

In the same way, heritage can confer a positive label to its own territory. A lot of development experiences in very deprived cities have shown that these cities have almost always incorporated a cultural component to their own redevelopment strategies. These include the rehabilitation of an old historical city center, the creation of a museum, the revival of cultural craftsmanship and so on.

Over time, the message was more or less, the same; this cultural revival was a way to give more value to the environment. As well, it shows that it is possible to recreate in an environment where creation had already been organized.

Economic development is the other value of heritage. Currently it is an important lever for trade and industry development. It is considered as an instrument for satisfying the demand for leisure activities, job opportunity, source of references for economic innovations and a way of positively enforcing the identity of the local authority.

However, the economic knowledge has neglected the concept of heritage and its economic consequences. Moreover, economists have always quoted the cultural activities as a prototype of the non-economic commodity as non-reproducible and non-substitutable. Unlike this perception, as elaborated above, heritage has economic values.

It also has indirect values. As it is generally recognized, heritage creates powerfully indirect benefits, mainly when it is considered from the cultural tourism perspectives in two ways.

The first is the income distributed to the cultural workers which benefits many other activities, thus founding an expenditure multiplier process.

The second is that tourists spend their own resources not only for direct cultural consumption but also for housing, food, other luxurious activities and souvenirs that induce another expenditure multiplier process.

In general, heritage conservation is conserving the identity and history of a nation with the the future's reshaping plan. (Compiled from 2015 Annual Magazine of Cultural Heritage Research and Conservation Authority)