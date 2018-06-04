Ethiopia: Hawassa to Mark Waitress/Waiters Day

Themed: 'Tell me how it is not a job'-- a grand event aimed at raising the awareness of the public on the role waitress/waiter play in the hotel business would be marked in Hawassa on June 14/2018.

Though waitress/waiter is among those that take the lion's share in the hotel service, low societal awareness hampered the career's progress, explained Hawassa Tourism and Hotel Management Professionals Association to The Ethiopian Herald.

Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's (SNNP) State Culture and Tourism Bureau in cooperation with the Association are facilitating the event, according to Association's President, Dechasa Nigussie.

"To further enhance better hotel service provision, training will be offered to 200 waitresses/waiters drawn from hotels, resorts and tourist target business owners, among others, as part of the celebration."

The training would focus on language skills and customer handling, he said.

A 5-km walk which involves opinion leaders has also been scheduled to enlighten residents about the respect the job deserves, he added.

The association previously observed the Day with mottos such as: "Trust me I am your Waiter/Waitress" and "Hotel service is a Science."

Hawassa, capital of SNNP state, is one of the prime tourists' destinations in Ethiopia.