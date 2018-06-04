1 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hawassa to Mark Waitress/Waiters Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misael Lemma

Themed: 'Tell me how it is not a job'-- a grand event aimed at raising the awareness of the public on the role waitress/waiter play in the hotel business would be marked in Hawassa on June 14/2018.

Though waitress/waiter is among those that take the lion's share in the hotel service, low societal awareness hampered the career's progress, explained Hawassa Tourism and Hotel Management Professionals Association to The Ethiopian Herald.

Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's (SNNP) State Culture and Tourism Bureau in cooperation with the Association are facilitating the event, according to Association's President, Dechasa Nigussie.

"To further enhance better hotel service provision, training will be offered to 200 waitresses/waiters drawn from hotels, resorts and tourist target business owners, among others, as part of the celebration."

The training would focus on language skills and customer handling, he said.

A 5-km walk which involves opinion leaders has also been scheduled to enlighten residents about the respect the job deserves, he added.

The association previously observed the Day with mottos such as: "Trust me I am your Waiter/Waitress" and "Hotel service is a Science."

Hawassa, capital of SNNP state, is one of the prime tourists' destinations in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines Scoops Bombardier Aerospace's Airline Reliability Performance Award

Ethiopian Airlines, has won the 2017 Airline Reliability Performance Award, for the 7th year in a row, from Bombardier… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.