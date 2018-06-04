Ethiopia: Growing Demand Increases Private Bottled Water, Mineral Water Businesses

ADDIS ABABA- The number of standard bottled water and mineral water companies is increasing from time to time satisfying the growing demand for the product while giving consumers product variety, said Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise.

Enterprise Marketing Corporate Communication Director, Tekiae Berhane, told this reporter that 57 bottled water and10 mineral water products are in the business.

All the products that have entered market met the required safety standards, according to him.

Five years ago only five or six local firms were engaged in the production of bottled water and minerals but now the number has sharply peaked owing to the abundance of the resource and the encouraging investment climate, he hinted.

"The improvement of public awareness on the health benefits of bottled water and mineral water are also ascribable to the growing demand and the subsequent increment of the factories."

Asked whether or not the products could meet all export standards, he said though the products are up to standards to penetrate international or regional markets, domestic demands are still unmet.

"We have hundred and plus million people and the production firms are far less than satisfying local demands.

There is still market potential for investors that may engage in bottled water and mineral businesses, he noted, suggesting that pertinent bodies need to conduct studies to clearly figure out the local demand.

The majority of the bottled water and mineral is produced in Oromia, Amhara and Southern Nations Nationalities and People's and Tigray States with 23, 10 and 5 respectively while Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa hosts seven and five.