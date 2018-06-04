4 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fuel Prices to Increase On Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixababy
Petrol pump.

Windhoek — Petrol and diesel prices will increase by 60 cents a litre at one minute past midnight on Wednesday, June 6. This was confirmed late last week in a statement by Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alaweendo. The new pump prices at Walvis Bay will be N$12.30 per litre for 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol, N$12.63 per litre for Diesel 500ppm and N$12.68 per litre for Diesel 50ppm.

"The results of the latest fuel price review indicates that the oil importers paid more than the prices set by the government to bring fuel products into the country. "The final figures recorded are way above the prices set by the government and these pricing under-recoveries are huge enough to trigger upward adjustments in the local pump prices in order to create a balance between the government determined prices and the oil market determined prices," said Alweendo.

He added that the technical analysis of the Basic Fuel Price Unit Rate Slate calculations indicates that due to demand speculation by oil traders and due to OPEC's continuing cuts of oil supply, the average Free On Board prices per barrel sharply increased for ULP 95 and for both Diesel grades. Barrel prices for refined oil traded at an average of US$86.950 for ULP95, US$88.732 and US$ 89.477 for Diesel 500ppm and Diesel 50ppm respectively. The Basic Fuel Price Unit Rate Slate calculations for the past month, therefore, recorded high under-recoveries on the prices of regulated petroleum products.

The average exchange rate was also volatile, which culminated in a depreciation of the N$ against the US$. One US dollar exchanged for N$12.4996 over the period reviewed. The National Energy Fund will step in to absorb about more than 25 percent of the under-recoveries in order to offer partial relief to the consumers at the pumps.

In addition, the ministry has decided to adjust the Road Fund Administration (RFA) levy by 8 c/l from 122 c/l to 130 c/l on all the price-controlled petroleum products. The effective date for this adjustment is June 6, 2018. The RFA is mandated to secure and allocate sufficient funding for a safe and efficient road sector in Namibia.

Also, Namport tariffs for controlled petroleum products have increased by N$2 from N$34 to N$36 per kilo litre, or by 0.2c/I from 3.4c/l to 3.6c/l. The ministry has resolved to also effect this change at the fuel pumps on June 6, 2018.

Namport is mandated to manage, operate and develop Namibia's ports.

Namibia

H.E President Hage Geingob receives African Excellence Award on Gender 2017

His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, will receive on June 05th, 2018, the African… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.