3 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Receives President Abraham Ghali of Saharawa Arab Democratic

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 05 June 2018, receive the President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, His Excellency President Brahim Ghali, for a Working Visit.

South Africa and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic enjoy cordial and fraternal relations that were forged during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

South Africa formally recognised the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic on 15 September 2004. South Africa continues to support the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and independence.

Over the years, South Africa has extended material and technical support to the cause of the people of Western Sahara. The two countries have thus far concluded agreements in the fields of Diplomacy; Sports Development; Technical Cooperation; and Humanitarian Assistance.

It is expected that the two Heads of State will review bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on issues of common interest and mutual concern.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, and the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

