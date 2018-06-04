Malawi: Ebafosa Committed to Conserve the Environment

Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) in collaboration with SAFINTRA world class proofing and steel in the country has said they are committed to conserve the environment in the country.

EBAFOSA and SAFINTRA world class proofing and steel made remarks Sunday during Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security (EBAFOS) programme briefing meeting with Traditional Leaders in the Area of Senior Chief Tsabango in Lilongwe.

EBAFOSA is a Pan-African institution created by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in July 2015 with the purpose of combining food insecurity, climate change, ecosystem degradation and poverty in Africa in a decentralized and inclusive manner.

In an interview with a member of EBAFOSA Malawi Inter Agency Policy Taskforce, King Lameck Machila Tembo said they are envisaged to potentially bring about several distinct benefits to people living in rural areas in the country on food sectors.

"We are enhancing food nutritional security, ecosystem productivity, building community climate resilience value chains by linking on farm production with opportunities for both demand and supply value chains and creating jobs and increase income," he pointed out.

Tembo said the organization would create a platform for exchange of ideas, experiences and challenges in climate change adaptation and agriculture hence farmers will benefit through the interactions with their fellow farmers.

The Member added that they would provide an access to farming technologies whereby Ecosystem Based Adaptation (EBA) and based farmers would be advances for promotion of ecosystem management.

"We will provide a wide membership that includes policy makers, technocrats and academicians that will facilitate access to scientific and research based technologies for academic or application use in farming and other natural resource based used interventions for use by individual farmers," he stated.

Tembo who is also Information Consultant of SAFINTRA world class proofing and steel said In considering the important role that the general public and institutions plays in issues related to EBAFOS the organization introduce the program to community members across the country.

Among other stakeholders are traditional, religious, political leaders and many others in the country to work together with. "We are glad to introduce the network to stakeholders so that we can partner in implementation of various interventions in our country," he assured.

Senior Chief Tsabango acknowledged EBAFOSA and SAFINTRA world class proofing and steel for bring in the programme on Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security (EBAFOS) programme.

"The programme will encourage them to put extra effort in their work and help to reduce malpractices among the community in the area like deforestation.

"We will make sure that we introducing green bate irrigations programme and planting trees in our surroundings so that we can conserve the environment," he said.