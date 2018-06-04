Malawi: Forest Depletion Irks Government

Rumphi — Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Dr. Clement Chilima has expressed disappointment with increased depletion of forest reserves in Rumphi District.

Chilima was speaking recently after touring some natural regenerated forests and woodlots in the district.

He said sustainability of the tobacco industry relies on the availability of trees but the current state of forest depletion leaves the future of tobacco industry uncertain.

"The impact of forests depletion on the tobacco growing districts is very high because the crop farming depends on trees which are for various purposes in the industry," said Chilima.

He also expressed concern over some tobacco growers who do not plant and take care of trees after being provided with tree seedlings for free by tobacco companies.

Chilima, however, commended some individual farmers and communities who are involved in replenishing the lost forests through natural forest regeneration and establishment of woodlots.

"So far, the district is doing reasonably well in restoring the vegetative cover through regeneration of natural forests and establishment of woodlots. This is a good intervention towards reducing adverse effects of climate change," he said.

In his remarks, Group Village Head (GVH) Mkhowo said his area has experienced improved rainfall pattern since his subjects started promoting regeneration of natural trees in the once depleted forest areas.

"We were experiencing erratic rainfall and uncontrolled rain water run-off in the past before coming up with this initiative," said GVH Mkhowo.

He explained that his subjects had regenerated 131 hectares of natural forest with support from the district's forestry office.

Rumphi District Forestry Department uses tobacco levy to provide support in forest management to communities and individual tobacco growers in the district.