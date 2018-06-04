4 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Forest Depletion Irks Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taonga Nyirenda

Rumphi — Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Dr. Clement Chilima has expressed disappointment with increased depletion of forest reserves in Rumphi District.

Chilima was speaking recently after touring some natural regenerated forests and woodlots in the district.

He said sustainability of the tobacco industry relies on the availability of trees but the current state of forest depletion leaves the future of tobacco industry uncertain.

"The impact of forests depletion on the tobacco growing districts is very high because the crop farming depends on trees which are for various purposes in the industry," said Chilima.

He also expressed concern over some tobacco growers who do not plant and take care of trees after being provided with tree seedlings for free by tobacco companies.

Chilima, however, commended some individual farmers and communities who are involved in replenishing the lost forests through natural forest regeneration and establishment of woodlots.

"So far, the district is doing reasonably well in restoring the vegetative cover through regeneration of natural forests and establishment of woodlots. This is a good intervention towards reducing adverse effects of climate change," he said.

In his remarks, Group Village Head (GVH) Mkhowo said his area has experienced improved rainfall pattern since his subjects started promoting regeneration of natural trees in the once depleted forest areas.

"We were experiencing erratic rainfall and uncontrolled rain water run-off in the past before coming up with this initiative," said GVH Mkhowo.

He explained that his subjects had regenerated 131 hectares of natural forest with support from the district's forestry office.

Rumphi District Forestry Department uses tobacco levy to provide support in forest management to communities and individual tobacco growers in the district.

Malawi

Mzuzu Registers Decrease in Murder Cases

Police in Mzuzusay the rate of murder cases in the city has reduced by 55 per cent between January and May this year… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.