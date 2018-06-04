Sudan: Massing Medical Waste in South Kordofan Hospital 'Hazard to Doctors and Patients'

Abu Jubeiha — Massing medical waste in South Kordofan hospital 'hazard to doctors and patients'

Doctors at the hospital of Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan complain of "an appalling deterioration in the health environment". Massing medical waste and a lack of proper disposal protocols now poses a danger to the working medical staff and the patients.

A doctor from Abu Jubeiha hospital told Radio Dabanga that the hospital has been suffering from a terrible deterioration in sanitation, especially the obstetrics and gynaecology department.

The doctor has pointed to the accumulation of medical waste inside the hospital and the lack of a programme for it to be disposed of in a scientific way poses a threat to the health of the working personnel and the patients alike.

The doctor has attributed the environmental deterioration to the management of the hospital for not giving enough importance to address the problems.