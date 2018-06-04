4 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Poor Coordination Blamed for Delaying Child Justice in Mulanje

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — Lack of proper linkage between police officers and police establishments is said to be delaying child justice in Mulanje, a development that has raised concern among stakeholders in the district.

Assistant District Social Welfare Officer for Mulanje, Noel Chambo made the sentiments on Thursday during a District Child Protection Committee meeting at the Boma.

Chambo's remarks come in the wake of reports that a certain boy (name withheld) failed to sit for this year's (2018) Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations because he was in custody at Nkando Police Unit and later Mulanje Police Station for eight days following accusations that he stole his grandmother's chicken.

Chambo described what happened as a sad development, saying the police as law enforcers are supposed to know better about child rights and justice.

"It is very sad that the young boy failed to write his PSLCE exams as he was under police custody, unfortunately, our office received the report very late when the exams had been already written. So, we could not have done anything about it," he said.

Chambo, however, observed that most times children were kept for a long time in police units when arrested. He cited the boy's case where he stayed in custody for eight days which he described as unfortunate and against the Child Justice and Protection Act.

An officer from Mulanje Police Station present during the meeting who asked not to be mentioned, however, expressed ignorance on the matter but promised to make a follow up on the matter.

Chairperson for Mulanje Child Protection Committee, Edward Shafi also said a follow-up would be made with relevant authorities to make sure such a thing does not happen again in future.

Shafi, however, was quick to spell out the need for police officers in the district to be equipped with requisite information on child rights and justice.

