Ethiopia: Upcoming Task of Institutions in Democratic System

Gebru Gebresellassie

Democratic institutions have responsibility to operate independently, while parliament needs to play a leading role in ensuring that they are operating without pressure from the executive, according to politicians and scholars.

After about two decades of existence, the upcoming task for the democratic institutions should mainly be to operate as per the responsibility bestowed on them by the constitution without the influence or favor for the executive, says Dr Sisay Mengiste, lecturer and researcher of Human Rights and Federalism at Addis Ababa University.

Dr Sisay Mengiste

Following the ouster of the derg military dictatorship in 1991, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has been ruling the country by formulating a constitutional democratic system which allowed the formation of democratic institutions and multiparty system.

In line with the provisions of the constitution, the government has taken actions to establish democratic institutions like Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Ethiopian Institution of Ombudsman, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Federal Auditor General.

The democratic system under implementation for the last two decades has passed through various challenges and attained a lot of achievements that have laid foundation for further capitalizing on it in the future, according to Gebru Gebresellassie, Public Relations and Communication Office Head with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) House of Federation (HoF) the upper house of the parliament.

"Important feats were done in terms of establishing democratic institutions. We have conducted parliamentary elections for the fifth time. A society that does not shoulder anti-democratic and anti-peace thoughts has been created. This is a good resource and it is an opportunity. This shows that we have fully implemented the constitutions and started to focus on development. We have gone a long distance as we have managed to make peaceful power transition." Gebru said regarding the achievement of the institutions.

"The democratic system we have built is a broad based one as cabinets were established from federal to kebele levels so as to enable the people raise quests and participate." He added.

Gebru further stipulated that the current development of the country could be attributed to the democratic system as the country's ethnic groups make equal participation on development because their quest of democracy is addressed.

While agreeing on the vitality of the establishment of democratic institutions some competing parties, however strongly contend Gebru's ideas arguing that the institutions have shown shortcomings to discharge their responsibility adequately as they were under the influence of the executive organ.

"The institutions were not able to become influential as they lacked decisive and transparent leadership, lack of capacity. Furthermore, they were under the influence of either the executive organ and some times of an affluent individual. All these bodies are not interested for democracy rather than their own self-interest." says Teshale Sebro President of Ethiopian Raey Party (RAEY).

Deputy Chairperson of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party Tilahun Mengesha also says though the institutions were supposed to be independent and neutral, they tended to be affiliates to the government. This has prevented them from playing their roles of correcting the government on time and conducting free and fair elections.

Both leaders of the competing political parties argue that the source of the problem was the executive organs lack of interest to establish free and neutral democratic institutions for fear of facing their regulatory and supervisory roles.

Dr Sisay on his part noted that though the constitution allows the establishment of the democratic institutions, the executive had taken some time to establish them soon. It has also shown delay in paving the way for the institutions to work in collaboration. All these show the weak interest of the government to establish and run them.

Teshale Sebro

Gebru also did not deny that there were shortcomings in the operations of the democratic institutions. But he insisted that the path taken to build the system was not a bed of roses. "We were on a transition from anti-democracy to democracy, from darkness to light, from the known to the unknown. One of the problems was execution capacity. Second awareness as it was a new thought and culture." He elaborated.

He further noted that there is a need to further reinforce these institutions in operation, organization, capacity and integration. According to Gebru the Government is designing a national constitutional strategy to carry out wide ranging activities in the area.

To enable the institutions operate fully the executive should be committed for the fruitfulness. It has to support them to be organized and operate jointly so that they can rectify its errors and report to the relevant authority, Dr Sisay said. Especially members of the house of people's representatives need to work strongly to control the activities of the executive and ensure their allegiance to the public than the party. He further noted that they need to exercise their constitutional authority over the executive so as to ensure that all the democratic institutions operate free from the influence of the executive.

The actions that are just started to be taken by the Prime Minister to find the major problem should be upheld, said Teshale. He added citizens also have to stand by his side and encourage him rather than standing aloof and watch from a distance.