Ethiopia: Agriculture - Engine of Development for Ethiopia

Economic development transforms an economy from one that is largely agricultural to one that is largely manufacturing and services. Since agriculture currently dominates Ethiopia's economy and employment, however, there is an issue as to what its role should be in getting from here to there.

"In the normal process of economic growth, non-agricultural sectors grow more rapidly than the agricultural sector. There is substantial evidence, however, that raising agricultural productivity is possible and that agricultural growth plays a key role in economic growth, particularly in low-income countries." says John W. Mellor, Development Strategy and Governance Division, International Food Policy Research Institute.

At present the economy is dominated by low-productivity agriculture on potentially highly productive resources; the bulk of the people live in rural areas and many are isolated from not only the requisites for a high level of agricultural productivity but from the resources for education and health.

In its efforts to promote economic development, the government is making large investments in roads, education, health and agricultural productivity. To make more focus on agriculture growth, Ethiopia has well matured agricultural growth potential over the last two decades. _

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the country could register significant economic growth and ensure food and nutrition security in the last 27 years, by implementing various far-fetched and development-driven policies and strategies.

In fact, the government has so far implemented various economic growth strategies such as the Agricultural Development Led-Industrialization (ADLI) in 1990s, and the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) after the dawn of the second millennium.

Increasing the production and productivity of agriculture, combating the impact of climate change and resisting drought related problems were among the top priorities taken by the government over the last two decades, Corporate Communication Director of the Ministry Alemayehu Berhane told The Ethiopian Herald.

According to Alemayehu, the government has also been working on preserving soil fertility, improving the farming system, distributing special seeds for farmers, enhancing drought prevention mechanisms, introducing modern agricultural technologies, and increasing the productivity of livestock resources among others.

The reason for this is the government focused on eradicating poverty, ending hunger, and eliminating all forms of malnutrition, which have so far been barrier to agricultural growth across the country. The country's crop production that was not more than 50 million quintals in 1991, has now reached to 306 million quintals till last fiscal year.

For instance, the government planned to collect 374 million quintals of crop production in the current fiscal year. This agricultural growth trend indicates the possibility to achieve the targets set for 406 million quintals by the end of GTP II, Alemayehu said.

"The Ministry planned to harvest 374 million quintals of crop produce from 12.7 million hectares of land in the current fiscal year. Of which, 19.2 million quintals of produce will be harvested on 2.1 million hectares during the current Belg season covered in Oromia, Amhara and SNNP states," he added.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization statistics, currently the total agricultural land of the country is 35.68 per cent out of total land area. Of which, the total arable land is accounted only 14.57 per cent and nearly 2 million hectares of irrigated farms. This shows that a lot remains to develop more arable lands, which requires the cooperation of the government and other pertinent stakeholders.

Alhough the sector is the backbone of the Ethiopia's economy, it has been contributing to the national growth domestic product by 8 per cent till 2015/16, and 6 per cent by 2016/17 fiscal year. Such significant results were registered due to the government's sound policies and strategies.

Compared with the country's growth potential, a lot also remains in exploiting its untapped natural resources, increasing import substitution, and ensuring food and nutrition security, despite most of the crop farms are being affected by the spread of the Fall Armyworm. _

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced that the expansion of the fall armyworm has been threatening many maize farms in the country during the current production year, and demanding relentless efforts of all pertinent stakeholders to tackle the invasion. The impact of the fall armyworm is causing annual maize losses spreading in eight states, 34 zones and 208 weredas in the country.

According to Zebdios Selato, Crop Protection Director under the Ministry, of all 353,201 hectares of developed maize farms, the pest has been observed in 87 thousand hectares, and over 29,926 hectares could be secured using traditional and chemical protection methods. The remaining 58 thousand hectares need the cooperation of farmers, agricultural experts, and other stakeholders to handle the spread of the pest and minimize crop damages.

Thus, farmers and agricultural experts have to work together in pest identification and control mechanisms, with the aim of combating the spread of the fall armyworm across the country.

It is also significant to support the farmers in providing pest-resistant select seed, mechanization and other inputs to increase the production and productivity of crops in this country, Seifu Asefa, Agricultural Input Marketing Director stated.

Apart from the threat of the Fall Armyworm, the sector particularly the dairy, poultry and forage productions are highly challenged by policy-oriented and market related bottlenecks.

Moreover, investors who engaged in livestock businesses are facing lack of financial provision, absence of infrastructure, lack of hybrid cows, huge tax rate, lack of modern veterinary services, and poor use of technological and pharmaceutical quality among others. The policies and strategies in the sector need radical change to make the sector supportive for the national economy.

In a consultative forum held recently between the public and private sectors, President of the Ethiopian Commerce and Sectorial Association Eng. Melaku Ezezewu noted that the livestock sector is considered as the basis for the national food consumption, export growth, foreign direct investment and foreign currency earning.

Hence, it is thus crucial to support and boost the production and productivity of milk, poultry and forage. The government needs to give due attention for addressing such policy and market related setbacks, Eng. Melaku stresed.

Even though Ethiopia is endowed with huge livestock potential, the benefit from the sector is not much higher than the likely outcome, State Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Prof. Fikadu Beyene stated.

According to Prof. Fikadu, all supportive stakeholders such as banks and service providers need to bring attitudinal change towards livestock businesses, which require building huge processing plants and platforms to support vast joint venture that could maximize the benefits of the sector.

In sum, if our agriculture could grow from subsistence to surplus as well as supplying raw materials to manufactures for value addition, it is necessarily true to say the economy is growing in the right path. Indeed, the Government of Ethiopia is committed to hasten rapid growth of agriculture as a means of accelerating the economic transformation and reducing poverty.

Consequently, the high rate of agricultural growth has far-reaching positive implications for economic development of low-income countries in terms of increasing employment and accelerating poverty reduction.

As agriculture is the basis and the only development option for Ethiopia, it is necessary to engage farmers to adopt new technologies, produce significant surpluses to the market, improve their livelihood as well as maintain growth in rural market towns and cities.

BY ZELALEM GIRMA

Changing attitude to change waste to wealth

Even though, Ethiopia has many energy resources from wind, solar, hydropower, it has not yet effectively exploited them. In addition to these natural sources of energy, the country is said to have a big potential of producing electricity from municipal waste.

The government has now focused on transforming urban waste to energy. The Addis Ababa City Administration is currently generating 9,654 cubic meters of dry waste per day, which is approximately four million cubic meters annualy.

Mitiku Hirpa, Acting Deputy Director of Addis Ababa City Administration Cleansing Management Agency says that the country did not effectively use the waste resources for many years due to lack of understanding among the societies in waste disposal.

According to Mitiku, the agency is working mainly in coordinating people to keep their environments clean and comfortable for living. And the agency has organized 578 partnerships each with 10 up to 15 members. This number is now reducing to 74 partnerships so as to create conducive work environment, in which one partnership has about 650 up to 1000 members, he said.

In collaboration with the residents and various private companies, the Agency is now working in accumulating wastes, and assisting the government in generating energy from wastes, he added.

In fact, there are two methods for effective use of waste resources such as recycling and avoiding rubbish at Reppie. Due to the use of wastes properly, the government bought 164 vehicles to transport wastes from the source to the processing station, he noted.

In addition to this, the government is now supporting private enterprises in providing the required inputs financial support and the like to encourage the enterprises. On the other hand, the Agency focuses on assisting enterprises, which are legitimate, and create a form of partnerships with the government, he stressed.

Furthermore, it is true to say that the sector is playing indispensable role in the country's political, social, and economical aspects. To use the waste properly, every individual has to know his or her responsibility in accomplishing their accountability and working in cooperation with others.

Raising awareness on how wastes could become wealth is the next plan of the Agency, Mitiku said.

Human Resources Director with the United Kingdom (UK) based Cambridge industries Ermias Alemayehu told The Ethiopian Herald recently said that the civil works of Reppie project had reached 97 percent.

According to Ermias, the project had various problems from the beginning and some are yet to be solved. Of this, transmission problems, testing and commissioning are among the challenges to electrical installation, he stated. To address such problems, the project is working in collaboration with the Ethiopian Electric Power, according to Ermias.

According to the Director, the total budget of the project is 120 million USD while it is the lowest price compared to other similar projects built in European countries. In addition to this, the project will create job opportunities for 500 people after completion. On the other hand, it works 24 hours per day without any interruption, in which this is also the other significant advantage for society.

In fact, Reppie is the largest project in Africa in generating high amount of electric power and creating job opportunities, The Ethiopian Herald has learnt.