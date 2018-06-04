Ethiopia: The Bureau Collected Over Half Bln. Birr From Tourism

Over 573 million birr has been collected from tourism in the last nine months, says Southern Nation Nationalities and Peoples' State Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Anteneh Sisay, Promotion and Marketing Officer of the Bureau, told The Ethiopian Herald that the money is collected from over two million tourists who reached out different natural and man made attractions in the State. The number of domestic visitors has significantly surpassed the flows of international visitors in destinations such as Hawassa, Anteneh said.

"We collect our revenues from business tourism and ticket sales. Generating more than 138 million birr, Hawassa takes the lion's share in business tourism. Mago National Park, found in South Omo generated the highest income from entrance ticket sales," he added.

Lemma Mesele, Bureau's Vice Head of Tourism Sector, mentioned that the Bureau gave due emphasis to increasing the number of visitors. To this end, Lemma said: "Infras tructure developments around the attractions are given priority. We are working with hotels, resorts and other tourist-targeted business owners in ways we could modernize the services delivered for guests. They have agreed to hire trained, qualified and multilingual personnel in their service delivery units. "

According to vice officers, the Bureau also participates in national and international festival to promote tourist destination found in the state. This year, for instance the Bureau sent team to Ankara, Turkey. The media outlets are the other instruments the Bureau uses to attract tourists.

It was also learnt that the majority of the visitors come from Spain and Germany with much interests on the rich cultural diversity of the Southern Nation, Nationalities and People state is blessed with.