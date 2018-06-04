3 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Mother, Child Die in Jebel Marra Shell Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gobu — A woman and her young son were killed on Thursday night, reportedly while fleeing shell fire from government forces on Darfur's Jebel Marra.

One of the relatives of the deceased mother and child told Radio Dabanga that Um El Kheir Younes (37) and her son Adam Yahya (5) were killed by a shell fired by the government forces stationed at the Gobu area, 30 kilometres north of Kass in southern Jebel Marra.

The relative said that the government forces that entered the Gobu area and are stationed there fired heavy artillery shells north of the area on Thursday night. One of the shells fell among people who were fleeing the area. Younes and her son were killed instantly.

On May 25, a woman lost both legs after government forces shelled Sabun El Fagur in Jebel Marra with heavy artillery.

Unamid

As reported previously by Radio Dabanga in mid-May, the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (Unamid) Joint Special Representative (JSR) Jeremiah Mamabolo expressed his concerns about the situation in Jebel Marra after a two-day visit to the area.

Unamid reported in a press briefing that Mamabolo travelled by road to Golo in the centre of the Jebel Marra to oversee progress on the establishment of the Mission's temporary operating base in the area.

*Sudan's estimated military strength in 2018

Sudan

Finance Ministry Acknowledges Sharp Rise in Inflation in Q1 2018

The Ministry of Finance of Sudan has announced that the inflation rate has recorded a sharp rise by 54 per cent in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.