Ethiopia: Institute Contributed 3000 Agricultural Technologies

ADDIS ABABA: - Agricultural researches conducted in the country were pivotal in transforming agriculture sector by generating more than 3000 new technologies and proposed methods to increase production and productivity, said Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR).

Fiseha Zegeye, Public Relation and Intellectual Property Right Director with the Institute told The Ethiopian Herald that agricultural research plays a crucial role in transforming the agricultural sector and increase the productivity by introducing new technologies and modern proposed methods.

Fisseha said that the main mission of EIAR is innovating new technologies and methods, promoting the innovated technology and methods and providing the new methods and technologies to multiplier offices and institutions to reach users.

He added out of more than 3,000 new technological and modern methods introduced, 1280 were farmer centered improved seeds which can increase 10-15 percent of productivity with best quality, disease and drought resilient seeds, the director said.

Due to the researches productivity of crops increases 4-5 times on the same size of land, currently model farmers produce 80-100 quintals of maize and 70 quintals of wheat per hectare where the normal average productivity is 34 and 24.5 quintals per hectare respectively, the director stated. He added that the productivity of maize and wheat has reached 120 and 80 quintals per hectare on plots of lands managed by research centers.

New technologies and methods were introduced to the sector to modernize the agriculture by irrigation system, controlling diseases, insects, acidity and salinity of soil, introducing improved seeds, fertilizers and cattle feed and improved cattle breeds, he added.

Agricultural productivity requires intervention of 60 percent technology and 40 percent proposed ideas . Farmers who implemented the combination of the two methods have become successful and changed their livelihood, Fisseha said.

Farmers in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples States have implemented the technologies and methods widely while efforts are underway to replicate the practices to Afar, Gambela and Ethiopian Somali States, he added.

He added that the new technologies and methods on crops are multiplying, expanding and reach to the farmers by different multiplier institutions and offices but technologies and methods on livestock are not multiplied enough due to absence of responsible multiplier organ.

For example, more than 40 kinds of cattle feed which can grow in various parts of the country have been innovated, but still there is a challenge to multiply and distribute them, Fisseha stated.

Improved crops, new technologies and proposed methods which introduced to the agriculture transforms the sector and increase product and productivity for food security, as input for agro-industries, expanding market oriented crops registered wide range of results, Fisseha stated.

In addition to introducing disease, drought and insect resilient seeds, the institute plays undeniable role in protecting crops from damage by controlling diseases and releasing early warning information, he said.

Even though the government gives due attention to the sector, still there are shortcomings to the institute to implement its work properly such as work force, material inputs, laboratory, enough land for research and chemicals. If all necessary materials fulfilled, the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural research will increase especially to control diseases and effect of climate changes, he said.