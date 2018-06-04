3 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Finance Ministry Acknowledges Sharp Rise in Inflation in Q1 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance of Sudan has announced that the inflation rate has recorded a sharp rise by 54 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to 33 per cent of the same period in 2017. The Ministry also acknowledged a number of challenges, notably the exchange rate policy and the government subsidies for fuel and medicine.

The report, presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Majdi Hasan Yasin on Thursday, under the chairmanship of First Vice President and Prime Minister Bakri Hasan Saleh, said that the growth rate of GDP according to actual performance is estimated at four per cent compared to 4.4 for 2017.

He pointed out that the trade deficit has dropped to $ 934 million from $ 947 million for the same period last year.

He attributed the rise in inflation to the widening in the gap between the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan and the price on the parallel market, as well as rising import costs.

Sudan's inflation rate hit a record 57.6 per cent in April, compared with 55.6 per cent in March. The inflation has a worsening effect on wages, unemployment, poverty and food and health conditions, as prices for basic goods in Sudan continue to rise.

Sudan

Darfur Mother, Child Die in Jebel Marra Shell Blast

A woman and her young son were killed on Thursday night, reportedly while fleeing shell fire from government forces on… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.