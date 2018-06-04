Ethiopia: Industrial Development Relies On Strong Partnership - University

@ Delivering problem solving projects

ADAMA- Ethiopia's industrial development would not exceed unless strong partnerships are established between universities and industries, said Adama Science and Technology University.

Teshome Abdo Academic Vice President of the University told The Ethiopian Herald that it would be hard to achieve the industrialization goals with the current status of productivity and technological capacity.

He said, the key factor that has been challenging the effort to build technological capacity and productivity was lack of cooperation between higher education institutions and industries.

According to him, human and financial resources play crucial role in maintaining strong university-industry linkage. Most projects that would advance the sector have been failing because of financial procedures and other related bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, Teshome noted that a consultative forum that discussed the directions on maintaining strong linkage and collaboration, was recently taken place between the University, industries, the town administration and other stakeholders. Thus, several agreements have been reached.

Conducting and implementing problem solving researches in collaboration and cooperating for effective internship programs of students have been emphasized on the discussion. He indicated that students are expected to be practically engaged in the industries, identify major problems of the sector and bring solutions.

"We have also agreed to improve university instructors' externship engagement in the industries. Well experienced experts of the industries would also be invited to give additional lectures in the university. This are basic solutions that would strengthen the linkage and bring technological advancement in the industrial sector," said Teshome.

On the other hand, the University has been conducting and implementing more than fifteen problem solving researches and projects with different stakeholders. For instance, researches indicating the significant progress that the cement technology Ethiopia must make and human resource capacity of the manufacturing sector in the coming ten years have been delivered for the Ministry of Industry.

In addition, "We have delivered a research, for Derba Cement Factory, that focused on how to operate the industry by local human resource."

The University has been also implementing several projects to discharge social responsibility.

"Adama Green project is the major one, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the town administration. There is also a place called Midra that residents have been suffering from frequent flood disasters. Thus, turning the flood water in to a recreational artificial lake and benefiting the public is another project we are implementing. Providing fair water share in the Awash River basin is one of the priority tasks included in its social responsibility projects and we are working with the Awash River Basin Authority," said the Vice President.