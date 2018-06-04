Ethiopia: Back On Track

Over a score and half a decade back a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was not there. A 500 thousand Birr capital ceiling was set on citizens. If any one dared to surpass the upper limit s/he would be frowned up on labeled a capitalist or a bourgeois.

As it was a command economy the regime was pursuing it had barred all ways for the thriving of indigenous entrepreneurs. It had confiscated the wealth and properties of potential entrepreneurs dubbing them bourgeois or retrogressive elements. Indigenous entrepreneurs and the regime were mutually exclusive.

Those few enterprises that were striving to beef up their muscles during the reign of Emperor Haileselassie were stripped of their wealth and properties. Subject to a push factor, they were forced to leave their beloved country empty handed.

But the free market economy the country managed to embrace after May 1991 and the fertile ground it brought into play for investment have allowed the burgeoning of the private sector.

Engaged in hotel, health, education, trade,industry,agriculture and service sectors as well as Real State Development and outlaying money,entrepreneurs are doing their due in the nation building task. The sector is well buttressing the swift economic growth the country is portraying in a row. It is stamping own seal on the push forward.

It is not only Ethiopians that are actors in this investment activity. In drves, foreign investors too are coming to the country to get on the ball. In generating foreign currency and creating job opportunities they are playing their due role. Here, it suffices to mention 2.2 Billion USD direct investment registered in the first half of the just departing fiscal year.

The performance proves a hit above 100 per cent. It has also exhibited a 22 per cent increase as compared to the performance same period last year. The fact the to dos that rocked some parts of the country during the past 2 years did not that much shake the investment activity demonstrates that the investment venture is laid on a firm bedrock.

The historic watershed, May 28, is usher of a breath of fresh air that heralded the resurrection of FDI and the coming back of entrepreneurs into the scene. This bright historic spot has allowed a cherished corner in the hearts of entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs that opted flee their country and also new ones have portrayed interest to come back to their homeland. But, at this juncture, it is appropriate to mention that it is after unstinting diplomatic efforts exerted and incentives given such outcomes were made possible. As a result the country has turned out to be FDI hub.

But this does not mean the road was not rocky. Entrepreneurs were hamstrung by administrative logjams and bottlenecks related to infrastructural facilities and land. It is withstanding such challenges the investment sector has managed to cut an elegant posture climbing up ladder of success. The government has been striving to troubleshoot improprieties and address blockades related to infrastructural facilities. The gigantic industrial parks born into life testify the case in point.

Parallel to the aforementioned task,the country is striving to generate huge electric power. Towards the dissemination of the power, it is putting in place transmission lines. Obviously, this developmental thrust is believed to sustainably curb the power shortage that could cripple the sector. Following works done to let foreign entrepreneurs come with equipment and start operation right away, getting into the industrial parks, positioned at different corners of the country, various companies, the world-renowned inclusive, are exporting yields.

But this should not be a source of complacence. There is a lot to be desired. Needless to mention ,as it is FDI the country is drawing, it is experiencing a cut-throat competition. Including big nations there is no stone competitors leave unturned.

Towards stepping up aforementioned FDI and the longevity of investors' stay here, as much as possible and as much as appropriate, making things comfy for them is necessary.

As sources indicate, Ethiopia's effort to diversify FDI is limited seen in light of the opportunities the global marker offers. All these indicate the need to press ahead with the push.

The bottom line is FDI whose resurrection is ensured on May 28 must be allowed to further flourish.