Ethiopia: Pioneers in Particleboard Work Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA- The demand for particleboard being manufactured in Ethiopia and feeding the booming construction sector in the country is showing an upswing.

For different purposes, Ethiopia is still importing particleboard from Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Dubai ,among others. The imported particleboard comprise different Chip wood, MDF, Timber that meet tensile strength and quality standards.

These remark were made in a workshop conducted in collaboration with Chemicals and Construction Inputs Development Minister and Maichew Particleboard Manufacturing PLCs here in Addis Ababa lately.

On the workshop mainly Maichew Particleboard Manufacturing PLCs had familiarized local customers on its product type , production capacity and quality of products comparing its product with that of the imported particleboard items. Director of the Institution of Chemicals and Construction Inputs Development, Samuel Alem drew attention to products' competitiveness.

Enumerating factory's particleboard products, Samuel mentioned the availability of quality raw board, standed board and laminated boards in different sizes and coding systems.

Importers and factories that use particleboard as raw materials as well as different furniture houses can get products as per their order and required amount. Punctuality, affordability and sustainability of supply are hallmarks of the company, Samuel added.

As to Samuel's explanation Maichew particleboard manufacturing PLCs has a vision to be the Reliable Partner in the Development of Modern Construction and Furniture Industries for Ethiopia and neighboring countries.

Taking orders from neighboring countries the PLC has a plan to timely come up with yields with different sizes, colors and thickness , added Samuel.

The workshop brought together participants drawn from privately organized industries, furniture houses, and governmental organizations.

At the Workshop Samuel showcased yields with detailed explanations on products' technical advantages of particleboard over other wood products as well as on standard production and testing features, major product types. The factory guarantees it yields and gives guidance on application of particleboard, factory's consultant person Dr Seum Kelemework noted.

The factory is built for the national development with the cardinal objective of buttressing the poverty reduction strategy of Ethiopia through aggro-industry processes Dr Seum added.

Dr Seum further said that to get quality products and to scale up yields from these industries the country should implement land use plan at a country level. To get quality raw materials the factory has rendered green 15000hectar land, allowed to it by the government.