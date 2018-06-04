Ethiopian Economy in the Eyes of "Optimistic"american Economist

ADDIS ABABA- " The different economic polices the government brought into play are helping the country to change gear into a better direction,"so remarked an American economist, Tyler Cowen.

The economist, who is a professor of Economics at Geore Mason University, was recently here in Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian Herald and other journalists had a moment of togetherness with this scholar to hear his view about Ethiopian economy.

According to Cown , Ethiopia is experiencing a political transformation.

The fact that over the last decades the economy of the country had been growing at 10- 8.5 percent is a good indication of the economic transformation the nation is going through.

He also said country's human capital is one of the assets that helped the nation to grow fast. According to him,the diversification of products and the hunt for market should be given much attention to grow more.

Responding to the question "Did America lose foothold because of growing Chinese market ,the Professor said that Africa is a big place.

Asked to what extent privatization has helped the economic development of a country the professor said, in the long run, all successful economies are private but that does not imply any specific pace for privatization. Sometimes slower is better.

According to him, "There are some economies such as Poland that have done very well by embracing privatization quickly. That is great for them. China has privatized more slowly or in some cases not at all. Observably, through time they will privatize more. I think there is a sentiment in China that a state's capacity need be maintained not to quickly privatized. "

Professor Tyler Cowen is a professor of Economics at Geore Mason University and also Director of the Mercatus Center. He received his Ph.D in economics from Harvard University in 1987. His book "The Great Stagnation: How America Ate the Low-Hanging Fruit of Modern History, Got Sick, and will (Eventually) Feel Better" was New York Times best-seller.