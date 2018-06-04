Ethiopia: Bringing Sustainable Economy Via Promoting FDI

Sources from Ethiopian Investment Commission indicates that the government is doing its level best to attract FDI. Several standard industrial parks have already been constructed and others are being constructed all over the country. So far, industrial parks that are put in place by the government (Bole Lemi-I and Hawasa Industry Park) have already started operation with full potential.

Combolcha and Mekele Industrial parks have started operation partially. Industrial parks in Adama and Dire Dawa are almost in their final stages. Other industrial parks (Jimma, Debre Birhan, Bahir Dar, Bolle Lemm II, Kilinto, Adama II) and two other private industrial parks (CCCC/Arerti and CCECC/Dire Dawa) are in the pipeline.

According to the economist Zemedeneh Negatu, ten years ago FDI flow to the nation was only one hundred million USD. However, now, this figure has grow.

He indicated that the FDI flow to the country has shot

up to four billion USD. Due to its economic performance and transformation, the country was labeled the fifth African nation that managed to attract largest FDI. This is an indication of government's commitment towards investment. The various incentives provided to investors have played significant role in this regard.

He noted that the industrial parks that are built (and being built) all over the country have played a key role. Presence of several industrial parks in the country has eased the way for investors to start business in Ethiopia. It has enabled them to directly engage in the production process within the shortest period.

Government's commitment in areas of infrastructural development is the other aspect that is facilitating FDI flow. Seeing the role of infrastructures to the overall economic development of the nation, the government has been investing millions of dollars to expand infrastructures. This initiative has attracted several investors to come to Ethiopia and invest their capital in various sectors. As to Zemedeneh, due to this and other factors the economic growth of the country lies between 8.5-10 percent.

Dr. Zemedeneh also claims that, while promoting investment opportunities a great focus should be placed on those countries that give immediate responses to invest in the country. This will further speed up the economic transformation and FDI flow.

The more investors are satisfied with their business at home the more the nation will benefit from them. In this regard, having standard IPs have a vital role. For instance, when the Hawasa Industrial Park starts its operation with full capacity, it will attract hundreds of millions of dollars to the country. It will provide job opportunities for more than 60,000 individuals. This individuals will in turn support their families. This means they will support their country directly or indirectly.

The various proclamation and regulations that the government passed revolving around the area of investment has also a significant role in encouraging investors. Whenever a given investor come to the country she or he needs security and assurance for the capital s/he spends. In this respect the political stability of the country, together with proclamations and policies, has played a key role.

Seconding Zemedeneh's view, the economist, Tekei Alemu (PhD) said that the various polices and investment regulations have important role in attracting FDI. As to him, it is obvious that those investors who will come to Ethiopia will not only be drawn by the attractive policies of the government. The profit they will get out of the business is their major focus area.

Furthermore, he said that, while promoting investment opportunity the issue of peace and stability should be the other major concern of the government. He also said, preparing the industrial parks to suit the interest of investors and avoiding bureaucratic procedures should be the prime agenda of the government.

Kebur Gena (PhD) also agree with the view of the two scholars. According to him, the effort of the government to attract investors from all over the world has contributed a great share for the increase in FDI. He said, starting from 2014, the FDI flow has doubled.

This increase is the product of the investment policy of the government and the various infrastructural expansion projects all over the country. This is specially true for power supply which is the main concern of every investor. Kebur Gena also said, though the strides of the sector is encouraging, there is much to be done in the areas of accessing foreign currency and ensuring smooth functioning system.

The nation is working hard to catapult its economy from agriculture-based into industry -based economy. In this regard, Ethiopia expects more form FDI. Knowledge transfer, job opportunity, capital, market and foreign currency are needed. For this reason, promoting country's potential all over the world and easing all the grounds for investors by avoiding unnecessary bureaucratic procedures are still the assignment of the government.

BY LEULSEGED WORKU

Espousing women's cause for full development

"Dear Ethiopian women, under a difficult situation you built Ethiopia, made history and created generations to let us live today. You paid a lot of cost to have a better country. Your struggle was about justice. Your deed is respectful and we pay honor to it," said prime minister Abiy Ahmed when he was sworn in.

He also added that even if the government is working a lot to change the lot of women and portrayed success stories, there is still a lot to be desired to ensure women's benefit. There is a need to make them play a pivotal role towards the nation's multifaceted development.

Years back, equality of women was unthinkable as there was no system that accommodates women's equality in the true sense of the word. When it comes to political, social and economic engagements, members of the fair sex were wrongly perceived unfit. As such, they were not allowed to inherit or own farming lands as their male counter parts.

But, in present day Ethiopia, women are basking under focal attention. A number of years have elapsed since women's participation on different aspects has taken a turn for the better, as to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs(MoWCA).

After 1991, the constitution, on article 35, clearly set women's profitability. It also stressed affirmative action to fill gaps prevalent in the former systems. The gaps had clearly made females to lag behind male counterparts.

On the political arena, the constitution gave a better chance to women to join force so as to emerge strong. It as well allowed them to highly participate in elections. Utilizing the favorable situation ,women are actively participating in the nation's political movement.

Both at federal and states counsels, their number is increasing. And in higher governmental offices they are assuming posts to effectively discharge roles. For example , during the 2007 federal and states election , about 38.8 percent of House of Peoples Representative's seats were won by women. And 40.4 percent states counsel seats were occupied by them.

Workenesh W/kidan, Women Federation President, told to the Ethiopian Press Agency that the exercise of encouraging competent women climb up the management ladder is started. Yet,observably, their participation rate is far behind. The number of women managers within Addis Ababa City, Sub City and Wereda administrations is low.

Allowing women to partake in administrative affair is helping the society. To this effect, setting aside administrative posts for them is necessary, according to Werikinesh.

On the other hand, more female leaders are taking the scenes. On zonal levels better things are being observed. Strengthening these best practices, it is advantageous to better harness

woman's compassionate,cognitive and effective administrative capacity. Leveling the administrative terrain to see the right gender mix is necessary.

Recently, the government has reshuffled officials in its executive arms. As part of this move, it has come up with all together 22 women ministers and state ministers. Now, the government is practically building women's political capacity by placing focal attention on gender parity as to Melaku Bayu, senior communication officer within MoWCA.

Years back, economically women had been highly dependent on male. But now they are being organized in cooperative and small and medium enterprises, they are highly using saving opportunities.

The government is facilitating things on agro-processing and other big companies. And it is facilitating them opportunities to get loan and other services, the Ministry said.

"To benefit women economically, it is better to make them self supportive. Therefore, if a woman is strong economically it will be simple for her to participate in political and other social affairs," said the president.

In rural part of the country, in an unprecedented manner in history ,women have managed to equally get farming lands. Efforts are also underway to make them engaged in small and medium enterprises as per their volition.

Regarding social benefits, specially in education and health, nation's women are becoming beneficiaries than ever before. More than 40,000 health extension workers are deployed in every nook and crannies of the country to protect women from delivery related deaths. The workforce also strives to arrest child death.

Awareness creation works and training on different social economic and related issues are given. This will continue in a strengthened manner. As to Melaku, a number of packages are being implemented in urban and rural areas to let them free from outmoded mentalities and gender bias. The incumbent as well supports them to see to self hygiene and environmental sanitation. Moreover it helps them to have enough knowledge on pregnancy and post-birth precaution as well as to be safeguard themselves from HIV/ AIDS and other social problems.

The percentage difference between earlier years and now is a clear indicator for the ensuing of better days. Following sensitization and monitoring works,circumcision, abduction and early marriage have highly decreased.

The country has vowed to eliminate female circumcision and early marriage by 2025. Achievement presupposes conviction. The Ministry also noted it is highly working to ensure positive change.

"..... The government espouses the cause of women not for the sake of their advantages but also for the sake of all citizens. The government believes that it is not possible to have a full picture of the country, which is oblivious to the significant half of itself. So we will place due emphasis on women to work better than before," the primer said on the occasion. And now, the public expects more and more changes pertaining to women's participation.