Ethiopia: Peoples Bright Future in the Hands of Democratic Institutions

Economically too the country was highly emaciated by protracted war and the subsequent poverty which left many of its people destitute and hopeless. Hence thinking about introducing democracy in the country may sound luxury for some one who observes the country at that moment at such situation. The government had to do a lot of hard work to put in place the system from zero.

Development was also a necessary activity in nurturing democracy in the country as people need to get their necessities answered either before or along with the question of democracy. It is also necessary to ensure equal participation of the public in the democratic system. Especially, awareness on the principles and values of democratic system, execution capacity, means of communication and infrastructure that support the equal and active participation of the public are vital in building democratic system.

Everybody agrees that democracy was a young system in the country until the past few years. As a result the system had passed through various challenges.

For this end the governments' endeavor during the last 27 years to nurture both development and building democratic system deserve praise as the country is now on a good position in both cases. While the democratic system has enabled people to focus on development rather than wasting time and energy on issues of democracy, the country has now managed to become among the fastest economies in the continent and in the world. Furthermore, the development which was highly supported by the democratic system has also reciprocally assisted the efforts of building democratic system by raising awareness of people on democratic values and principles, widening access to information and communication as well as raising peoples active involvement in their issues.

As a system that started from scratch, it is undeniable that the democratic system the country built has shown shortcoming during implementation. Considering the socio-economic and political situation the country was in during the time, such problems are likely to happen.

However, the good thing is the problems faced during the implementation of the system have left lessons to rectify the future application of the system. They have also proved that the values and principles of democratic system have become deeply inculcated in the minds of the society and become a culture. This has ushered in a bright future of democratic system in the country.

In order to realize the bright future that emanated from the unreserved efforts of the past, all actors need to dishcrge their responsibilities with utmost commitment and passion.

First and for most the government needs to further bolster its usual efforts to enable democratic institutions undertake their activities truly and honestly. The democratic institutions also must exercise their task with accountability to the public in their mind.

Most of all Members of the House of Peoples Representatives have to play a special role in reinforcing the activities of democratic institutions as they have all what it takes to do so. They are constitutionally empowered to supervise and control the executive and rectify all malpractices by both the executive and the democratic institutions.