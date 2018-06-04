Malawi: First Lady to Grace Mangochi's Cleanliness Awareness Week

Mangochi — First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika is expected to preside over a cleanliness and awareness week to be launched in Mangochi in July this year (2018), Malawi News Agency has learnt.

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust Chairperson for Mangochi, Mohamed Ajusa Jabulani made the disclosure on Wednesday during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting, saying activities during the week would include sensitization campaigns to mobilize communities to direct their attention towards a cleaner and healthier nation.

"BEAM is all over Malawi including here in Mangochi and this activity has been organized for the first time in the district. So, as part of the campaign, we are going to organize hygiene committees in all schools, markets and all other public places to ensure that we keep Mangochi clean," said Jabulani.

He said the cleanliness awareness week, whose dates are yet to be announced, will also present an opportunity for people in Mangochi to understand the First Lady's BEAM Trust and all its operations in the country.

"BEAM's motto is a 'Healthy Malawi, Clean Malawi' and Mangochi being a tourist destination that receives a lot of visitors from across the world, it is of paramount importance that we make the district look clean and healthy so that our visitors enjoy their stay in the country," said Jabulani.

He said a lot of people who live around the beaches and the lake neither use toilets nor rubbish pits but usually use the lake instead and as a result, diarrhoea and other water and air borne diseases become very common in their midst, putting lives at risk in the process.

Jabulani said diseases spread due to hygiene problems are a barrier to tourists as they would be scared of visiting the country fearing they would contract diseases.

District Tourism Officer for Mangochi, Archer Chawinga hailed BEAM for introducing the cleanliness awareness week initiative, saying it would beautify the district and attract more tourists.

"This is a good initiative because it aims at beautifying not only our district, but also our country and being a tourist attraction district, a clean and healthy Mangochi would attract more tourists, thereby bringing more forex into the country," said Chawinga.