South Africa: SARS Inquiry By Judge Nugent, the Game-Changer South Africa Desperately Needs

analysis

It looks as though we may have to settle in for the long haul in the prosecution of Jacob Zuma for corruption. There has been very little public attention to another process which is now under way, which may have much more rapid consequences: the Judge Nugent-led SARS Inquiry.

The Zuma corruption trial will be delayed while litigation takes place over whether the state (the public) should pay the legal fees for his defence. There will be a hearing in the High Court, and when that court gives judgment (presumably during the second half of 2018), there will probably be appeals to the Supreme Court of Appeal and perhaps also the Constitutional Court. When that matter is over, Mr Zuma will raise other objections in an attempt to obstruct, delay and (he hopes) prevent what he used to claim he wanted, "my day in court".

It may be a long haul indeed. And any prosecution arising from the investigation by...