4 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mzuzu Registers Decrease in Murder Cases

By Patience Nyirenda

Police in Mzuzusay the rate of murder cases in the city has reduced by 55 per cent between January and May this year (2018) as compared with last year during the same period.

Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo, said in an interview Thursday that they have recorded four murder cases this year down from last year's nine.

He said one murder case occurred at Luwinga Township in May, this year.

Tembo attributed the reduction to sensitization meetings the police have been conducting amongst communities on the need to settle issues without violence.

"We encourage people to resolve issues in a manner that will not lead to violence and involve police where there are misunderstandings," Tembo said.

