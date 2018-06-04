4 June 2018

South Africa: Already Three Separate Cash-in-Transit Heists On Monday Morning

There were three separate cash-in-transit heists on Monday morning, ahead of an address by Police Minister Bheki Cele in which he announced plans to tackle aggravated robbery in the country.

In one incident at a garage in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, seven suspects armed with AK-47s and handguns confronted security while they were transporting money from the garage.

"An undisclosed amount was taken and the suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla and Hilux bakkie," said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

"The suspects fired several shots as they were driving away. No one was injured."

In a second incident, an unknown number of suspects robbed a cash-in-transit van on Alexander Road in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said one suspect had been arrested, while the others had fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The third incident happened in the eMalahleni area in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said he wasn't immediately available to comment, as he was still waiting for more information.

