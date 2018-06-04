South Africa: Documentary Festival Encounters Unexpected Pulling of Funding

analysis

Prior to the opening of the Encounters Documentary Festival, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) declined an Encounters' application for funding for the first time in over a decade. The foundation served as the main benefactor of the festival and its decision to withhold funding sent the Encounters team into crisis mode as the festival began last week.

On what was supposed to be the celebratory opening night to the 20th annual Encounters Documentary Film Festival, panic consumed the team of festival organisers.

"In its 20th year Encounters faces closure after the National Film and Video Foundation declined funding on opening night," announced a statement from the Encounters team.

Encounters is an international documentary film festival that showcases the work of filmmakers in addition to organising industry programmes, masterclasses, and workshops for filmmakers hoping to expand their skillset and to network in the industry. The films screen in both Cape Town and Johannesburg theatres and the festival includes short films as well as full-length features.

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is not the sole funder for Encounters but it is the largest. NFVF remained a steady source of festival funding for 10 straight years.

The Encounters team...