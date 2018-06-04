4 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mandela Bay Councillor Convicted of Fraud, Money Laundering Denied Leave to Appeal

ANC ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Bongo Nombiba has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentencing in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

This comes after Nombiba, 43, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in March and sentenced to an effective five years in prison.

Magistrate Johannes Claassen handed down a sentence of seven years, of which three were suspended, for fraud. For money laundering, Nombiba received another three years, two of which will run concurrently.

After brief representations from both the defence and the state, Claassen ruled that the application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

Nombiba's new legal counsel advocate Vuyisile Calaza, who brought the application, said after proceedings that they would now begin processes to petition the judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court in Grahamstown for leave to appeal.

