South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Cements Political and Economic Ties With Kenya

Deputy President David Mabuza has characterized his Working Visit to the Republic of Kenya as having helped cement political and economic ties between the peoples and governments of the Republics of South Africa and Kenya.

The Deputy President attended the Madaraka Day celebrations in Meru, marking 55 years since Kenya attained independence from British colonial rule.

"We came to rejoice with you the victories we have scored as African people against colonialism and all forms of oppression," said the Deputy President delivering his address at the Kinoru Stadium.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, Deputy President Mabuza held bilateral discussions with President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as Kenyan Vice President William Ruto where the leaders discussed issues of mutual concern including the proposed reform initiatives of the African Union, and the United Nations Security Council, the ongoing security challenges in South Sudan and Somalia, as well as mutually beneficial economic opportunities between South Africa and Kenya.

The Deputy President has returned to South Africa this afternoon, 02 June 2018.

