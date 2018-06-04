Africa: H.E President Hage Geingob receives African Excellence Award on Gender 2017

press release

His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, will receive on June 05th, 2018, the African Excellence Award for the "African Gender Award", in presence of Her Excellency President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, in Windhoek. This distinction will be awarded in his country by the network "Gender is My Agenda Campaign" (GIMAC).

The Namibian Head of State is rewarded for his continued effort to establish a legal and policy framework for the promotion and protection of women's rights in Namibia, which continues to progress through the effective implementation of regional instruments such as the Maputo Protocol and the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa (SDGEA) that guarantee equality between women and men.

Under his magisterium, the country has also undertaken reforms and made a lot of progress in demonstrating an exceptional contribution to gender parity in the areas of governance, peace and security, health, education and economic empowerment.

President Geingob thus joins the privileged circle of Heads of State who received this prestigious prize which is a reward for their investment in favor of the women's cause. They are Presidents Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa in 2005, Paul Kagame of Rwanda in 2007, Armando Guebuza of Mozambique in 2009 and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia in 2011.

Established in 2005 by Femmes Africa Solidarité (FAS) and its Panafrican Center for Gender, Peace and Development (PAC), in partnership with the GIMAC network, the African Excellence Award for Gender glorifies African leaders, who have made remarkable progress towards gender mainstreaming, as recommended by DSGEA.

The selection of the African Excellence Award for Gender is organized every two years on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which in 2004 adopted the DSGEA. The Assembly undertook to report periodically on progress made in promoting gender equality in Africa on the basis of the content of the DSGEA

