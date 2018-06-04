4 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Jailbreak - 200 Inmates Escape From Nigerian Prison

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Kunle Sanni and Agency Report

The police in Niger State have confirmed that about 200 prisoners escaped in a jailbreak at the Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday night.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the jailbreak which the prison authorities blamed on armed attackers who were said to have stormed the prison at about 8:00 p.m. One official was killed and about seven prisoners rearrested, the prison authorities had said.

Although the prison authorities are yet to provide details of the escaped inmates, the police in Niger provided the some details. The police on Monday said they have taken measures to ensure the arrest of the 200 prisoners that escaped from the prison.

Dibal Yakadi, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that only 19 out of the 219 prisoners that escaped were arrested.

"We are working in collaboration with other security agencies in Niger State to make sure that we re-arrest the runaway inmates.

"The police has embarked on stop and search for all vehicles and also engaged personnel on motor and foot patrol to ensure that we apprehend these inmates," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

