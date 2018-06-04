Senegal: Fans Assured After Injury Scare

Vice President of the Senegalese Football Federation in charge of communication, Abdoulaye Sow, has announced that Senegalese internationals Mame Biram Diouf, Ismaila Sarr and Saliou Ciss, injured during

the the freindly with Luxembourg will resume training by today (Monday). Diouf he says is recovering well with four stiches received after a concussion. The stock City striker who was taken to the hospital at

the end of the match against Luxembourg, following a violent shock to the head with a opponent is back in shape Sow assured.

Regarding Saliou Ciss and Ismaila Sarr, ,there's no cause for alarm, he said adding that the Rennes striker Sarr, suffers from a slight sprained ankle while Saliou Ciss is also recovering from an ankle knock.

The Lions, after playing against Luxembourg at home, returned on Friday to Vittel (France) where they will continue their preparation for the World Cup (June 14 to July 15). National coach Aliou Cisse and his staff can now count on all 23 selected since the arrival of Sadio Mané who had been in Russia with his English side Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League final.

The Senegalese national team will play two more friendlies against Croatia on June 8 and South Korea three days later before the start of the World Cup.