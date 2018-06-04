Nigeria: Dangote to Launch 200 Housing Units for IDPs in North East

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has concluded preparation to commission a multi-billion naira housing estate to support government's effort to rehabilitate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the insurgency ravaged areas in the North East.

The commissioning of the 200 housing units for IDPs in Borno which has been slated for later this month, according to the CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, is coming just as the Foundation completed the construction of a state-of-the-art hostel in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The blocks of hostel have the capacity to accommodate 1,440 students conveniently.

Mrs. Youssoufou who made the disclosure at an event in Maiduguri, Borno state stated that the housing units wa one of the many critical interventions the Foundation had mapped out for execution in the North Eastern part of Nigeria to restore life to the area and help IDPs live a normal life again.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State while reacting to this development said Mr. Dangote was the single largest benefactor of the IDPs after the Federal and state governments.

The governor stated that Mr. Dangote's contribution did not only stop at feeding and clothing the IDPs which he has been doing over the years, it also stretches to resettling and rehabilitating them, a feat no other private organisation had been able to match.

Just recently the Aliko Dangote Foundation flagged off its 2018 Ramadan Food distribution in the state with the distribution of food items worth N150 million to some 200 households from Dalori Community in the state. The items include: rice, sugar, salt, spaghetti, semolina, wheat meal, maize and millet.