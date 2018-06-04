4 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Legend Kanu Robbed in Russia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Kanu Nwankwo.
By Solomon Fowowe

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo has been robbed in Russia, the host country for the 2018 World Cup.

The former Arsenal star was robbed of $11,000 when he flew in from London through Moscow to Kaliningrad, where the Super Eagles play their first game against Croatia on June 16.

The money was reported missing from his luggage when he arrived at Kaliningrad.

According to the Associated Press, Police spokeswoman Irina Volk says two baggage handlers at Sheremetevo airport in Moscow have been detained on suspicion of theft.

Kanu played in three World Cups for the Super Eagles featuring in the 1998, 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

Nigeria

Another Nigerian Jailbreak - Many Prisoners Escape, One Official Killed

The Nigerian Prison Service has confirmed a jailbreak at the Minna prison. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.