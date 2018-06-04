Nigeria: Tejuosho, Partners To Launch FundNaijaHealth Campaign

Lanre Tejuosho, Senate Committee Chairman on Health, will today (Monday) join other political and development partners to launch the ‘FundNaijaHealth’, a health budget performance campaign organised by MamaYe-Evidence for Action.

Senator Tejuosho is to deliver the keynote address on Budget Implementation and the Oversight Functions of The Legislature, and unveil the FundNaijaHealth logo, while members of a discussion panel will examine topics around the theme, ‘Budget Releases and Implications on Health Budget Performance’.

According a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Olaide Shokunbi, MamaYe Media Advisor, the panel will include representatives of the ministries of National Planning, Finance, and Health, as well as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The statement read in part: “Doyen of the Nigerian development sector, Deacon Mike Egboh, will chair the event. Other invited guests and dignitaries are the President/Founder of Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki; President, Association for Reproductive and Family Health, Prof. Oladapo Ladipo; Country Director, Nigeria Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI-2), Dr. Mojisola Odeku; and veteran development sector leader, Dr. Jerome Mafeni.

“United Nations agencies, including UNICEF, UNFPA, and WHO are also expected at the event, at which there will be experience sharing around some of the health challenges that follow poor budgeting and untimely releases. Dr. Laz Ude Eze, an Abuja-based activist and medical practitioner, will speak on such health challenges.

“The launch, which is scheduled for the Sheraton Abuja Hotel on Monday, June 4, will be the highpoint of the 2018 edition of the annual MamaYe Day programme of the organisation, which has been traditionally devoted to advocating and raising issues around Maternal and Newborn Health.

“From this year, the group’s focus has expanded into Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N), for which the FundNaijaHealth campaign will now advocate increased allocations and releases.”

MamaYe-E4A is launching the FundNaijaHealth campaign in an attempt to change Nigeria’s poor budgeting and fund release practices, which have many implications for health care.